VW halts hiring at financing arm after emissions scandal

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Wednesday imposed a hiring freeze at its financing arm and cut a shift at a German engine factory as it assesses the damage from being caught cheating emissions tests.

The hiring freeze at VW Financial Services, which makes loans to car buyers and leases vehicles to fleet operators, will be in place for the rest of the year, a spokesman for the unit said.

“We are reacting to the current situation. It is a purely precautionary measure.”

VW has said it will refit vehicles that have illegal software, but some analysts are questioning whether VW Financial Services, whose loans are backed by the vehicles driven by its customers, might have to write down the value of affected cars.

The spokesman declined to comment.

At its Salzgitter engine factory, VW also cut one shift per week which it had initially put in place to meet higher demand.

Senior Volkswagen officials will examine on Wednesday findings from an internal investigation into its rigging of vehicle emission tests and prepare for an external inquiry, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Europe’s largest carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States. Germany’s transport minister says it also manipulated tests in Europe, where Volkswagen sells about 40 percent of its vehicles. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)