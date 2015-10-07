FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. chief of VW pledges cooperation with Congress
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. chief of VW pledges cooperation with Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s U.S. chief pledged to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the German carmaker’s emissions scandal but offered little insight into what led to the crisis.

In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel a day ahead of a Thursday hearing, Volkswagen America President and Chief Executive Michael Horn said the carmaker’s top priority is to develop a remedy for consumers, saying the scandal affected three groups of vehicles that would each require its own fix. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
