FRANKFURT Feb 8 Berthold Huber, who served on
Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee
until November 2015, said he was not informed by then-Chairman
Ferdinand Piech about VW's diesel emissions cheating in the
United States.
"I can swear in any court in the world that Piech did not
talk to me about the matter, neither in person nor in a group of
people. I reserve the right to take legal action against
Ferdinand Piech," Huber, a former head of the powerful IG Metall
trade union, said on Wednesday.
Bild am Sonntag said Piech had raised the issue with
then-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and members of the
supervisory board executive committee in March 2015, six months
before the scandal became public, after getting a tip-off from
an Israeli security firm.
Volkswagen rejected the claims.
