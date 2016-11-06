FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German prosecutors investigate VW chairman in market manipulation probe
#Market News
November 6, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

German prosecutors investigate VW chairman in market manipulation probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Sunday that German prosecutors had widened an investigation into suspected market manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch.

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig had announced the probe in June, targeting former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and VW brand chief Herbert Diess for suspected market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
