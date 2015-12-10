FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW chairman says winning back trust is top priority
#Basic Materials
December 10, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

VW chairman says winning back trust is top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen needs to win back trust lost through its cheating of U.S. diesel emissions tests that may affect 11 million vehicles worldwide, its chairman said on Thursday.

“Winning back trust is our top priority and our top challenge,” Hans Dieter Poetsch told a news conference at the German company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg.

“The last two and a half months have been unprecedented for the VW group,” he said, referring to the turmoil at Europe’s biggest carmaker since it admitted to cheating the tests on Sept. 18.

“We will be relentless in seeking to establish who was responsible,” he said. “Everything is on the table. Nothing will be swept under the carpet.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
