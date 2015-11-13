FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW brand chief says no evidence of further cheats -DPA
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

VW brand chief says no evidence of further cheats -DPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s top brand executive sees no evidence of further misconduct at the carmaker beyond the manipulations of diesel emissions tests and carbon dioxide certifications, he told German news agency DPA in an interview published on Friday.

Herbert Diess told DPA he saw no threat of job cuts for the company’s permanent staff. VW is pondering a reduction of temporary workers to help contain the multi-billion-euro costs from the scandal, sources at VW have said.

Works council chief Bernd Osterloh, in a joint interview with Diess with DPA, said however that bonus payments to workers would not be at last year’s level. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.