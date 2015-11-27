FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW labour boss says CO2 cheats undermine new car orders
November 27, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

VW labour boss says CO2 cheats undermine new car orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is faced with slowing orders for new cars as consumers are shunning purchases after the carmaker admitted it understated fuel usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, VW’s top labour representative said.

“There is caution in buying,” VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh told reporters on Friday. “The CO2 issue has triggered a greater crisis of confidence (in VW products) than the nitrogen (emissions) issue.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

