VW to end contracts of 600 temp workers at Zwickau next year

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will terminate contracts of about 600 temporary workers next year at a plant in Zwickau, Germany as it battles the costs of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal, the carmaker’s labour representatives said on Tuesday.

Jobs of more than 10,000 core workers at VW’s three eastern German sites in Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden are protected by the carmaker’s production plans, the works council at Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH said in a statement published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Stamp)