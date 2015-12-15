FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to end contracts of 600 temp workers at Zwickau next year
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

VW to end contracts of 600 temp workers at Zwickau next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will terminate contracts of about 600 temporary workers next year at a plant in Zwickau, Germany as it battles the costs of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal, the carmaker’s labour representatives said on Tuesday.

Jobs of more than 10,000 core workers at VW’s three eastern German sites in Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden are protected by the carmaker’s production plans, the works council at Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH said in a statement published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.