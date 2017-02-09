BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
HAMBURG Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.
"Beyond that, no information will be provided on the number, names or possible testimony of witnesses... so as not to put further investigation at risk," the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.
Media reports have said that former Chairman Ferdinand Piech informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six months before the scandal became public, prompting VW to weigh steps against him. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.