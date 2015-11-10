FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to redetermine CO2 levels of 800,000 VW cars
November 10, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Germany to redetermine CO2 levels of 800,000 VW cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s top transportation watchdog will redetermine the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission levels of 800,000 Volkswagen models declared by the carmaker to give false CO2 data.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Tuesday it will also review CO2 levels of VW cars that seem currently not affected by the falsification.

Europe’s largest automaker admitted on Nov. 3 that CO2 data of some 800,000 cars were false and said compensation payments to customers and other costs related to the malfeasance could amount to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).

$1 = 0.9353 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

