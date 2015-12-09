FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW says false CO2 emissions affect only 36,000 cars
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

VW says false CO2 emissions affect only 36,000 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it has understated fuel usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of far fewer cars than originally expected.

“Only a small number of the model variants of new cars will have the catalogue (CO2) figure slightly adjusted,” VW said on Tuesday, adding the number of affected cars was equivalent to about 36,000 vehicles.

VW said last month it had falsified fuel usage and CO2 emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and was expecting costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) including compensation payments to customers.

“The negative impact on earnings... has not been confirmed,” VW said. “Whether we will have a minor economic impact, depends on the results of the remeasurement exercise.”

$1 = 0.9146 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.