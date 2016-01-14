Moody's keeps negative outlook on VW after U.S. rejects fix

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s maintained its negative outlook on Volkswagen after U.S. authorities rejected the German carmaker’s vehicle recall proposals, the credit rating agency said on Thursday.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Tuesday harshly rejected VW’s plan to fix 2.0 liter diesel cars equipped with software capable of cheating U.S. emissions tests.

The CARB’s rejection “is credit negative because it reflects the tougher stance taken by the U.S. environmental authorities regarding VW’s attempt at addressing the emissions issue,” Moody’s said, sticking with its A3 rating.

The dismissal of VW’s proposals prolongs the uncertainty over a remediation plan for the United States, sustaining pressure on VW’s sales, Moody’s said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)