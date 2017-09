FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Wednesday its management board did not violate financial market disclosure rules, responding to lawsuits claiming the German carmaker was too slow to inform investors about its rigging of diesel emissions tests.

VW said it had filed a statement of defence with a German regional court in Braunschweig in relation to the claims. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)