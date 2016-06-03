Volkswagen receives approval for fixes on more than 800,000 cars

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has received regulatory approval for technical fixes on some models, it said on Friday, meaning it could now recall more than 800,000 of the 8.5 million cars affected by its diesel emissions scandal.

The German carmaker, which triggered the biggest scandal in its history with last year’s admission that it rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests, began a European recall of models in late January.

It said in February that software updates on the affected 1.2-litre, 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre vehicles, as well as hardware fixes for about a third of the 8.5 million cars, would be completed by the end of the year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)