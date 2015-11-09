FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW to offer U.S. diesel car owners $1,000 'goodwill package'
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 9, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

VW to offer U.S. diesel car owners $1,000 'goodwill package'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s U.S. marketing operation said on Monday it will offer $1,000 worth of credit cards, of which half may be spent at VW dealerships, to owners of certain diesel models the company has admitted do not comply with government emissions standards.

The automaker said eligible U.S. owners of Volkswagen and Audi models equipped with 2.0 liter TDI diesel engines can apply to receive a $500 prepaid Visa card and a $500 dealership card, as well as three years of free roadside assistance services. Volkswagen has said about 482,000 cars with four-cylinder diesel engines had software installed that allowed the engines to pass government tests for smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions, but pollute at levels far above government limits in normal operation.

Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis

