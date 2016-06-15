U.S. Judge extends VW diesel emissions settlement deadline

June 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge late on Wednesday extended the deadline for Volkswagen AG to reach a final diesel emissions settlement with U.S. government regulators and owners of nearly 500,000 2.0 liter vehicles until June 28.

The tentative settlement announced in April includes an offer by VW to buy back nearly 500,000 polluting vehicles, as well as an environmental remediation fund to address excess emissions and a fund to promote green automotive technology.

In April, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had set a June 21 deadline to publicly file the final settlement but in the Wednesday order he agreed to extend the deadline by one week to complete the complex agreement. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)