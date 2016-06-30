Volkswagen believes it can fix 85,000 polluting U.S. vehicles

June 30 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Volkswagen AG said at a court hearing Thursday that the German automaker believes it can fix 85,000 3.0 liter polluting VW, Audi and Porsche cars and SUVs.

Separately, a Justice Department lawyer said talks and testing are ongoing to resolve the fate of those vehicles, but said it could take months to resolve. At the hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer did not set a formal deadline to fix those vehicles, but set an Aug. 25 status hearing to get an update.