a year ago
Three U.S. states plan lawsuits over Volkswagen diesel pollution
July 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Three U.S. states plan lawsuits over Volkswagen diesel pollution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Three U.S. states plan to unveil new lawsuits against Volkswagen AG on Tuesday tied to the automaker's sale of diesel vehicles that had software allowing pollution emissions of up to 40 times legally allowable limits.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said in a news release that he would disclose details of the Volkswagen suit on Tuesday. New York state and Massachusetts are filing separate lawsuits related to the same issue, according to a source.

New York state said last month it had reached a "partial settlement" with the automaker - joined by 43 other states - worth a total of $603 million. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)

