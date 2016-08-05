FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumer Reports urges higher Volkswagen U.S. diesel owner compensation
August 5, 2016 / 2:04 PM / a year ago

Consumer Reports urges higher Volkswagen U.S. diesel owner compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports urged the Justice Department to hike compensation to 475,000 owners of polluting Volkswagen diesel vehicles and allow owners who opt for a fix to reconsider.

In comments filed on Friday on the proposed agreement, the magazine said the buyback offer undervalues retail prices and urged the use of a retail value that "would lead to buyback offers for consumers that would be at least several hundred dollars higher." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

