U.S. charges Volkswagen engineer in diesel emissions probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said a Volkswagen engineer has been charged as part of its criminal probe into the German automaker’s diesel emissions scandal.

The engineer was appearing in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Friday and is expected to enter into a plea agreement that includes his cooperation with the government in its ongoing investigation, a department spokesman said. VW has already agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion to address environmental, state and owner claims in the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson)