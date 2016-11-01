FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. House Republicans want answers on VW settlements
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. House Republicans want answers on VW settlements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.

In a letter, Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Tim Murphy asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to disclose how much excess pollution VW vehicles sold in the United States since 2009 have emitted. VW has agreed to spend $2.7 billion on efforts to offset the pollution.

The legislators also want information on the requirement that VW spend $2 billion over 10 years on zero-emission vehicle investments. Some electric vehicle charging firms and others have raised concerns about the impact of the spending on the marketplace. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.