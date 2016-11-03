FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW makes 'substantial progress' toward 3.0 liter diesel agreement -judge
November 3, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

VW makes 'substantial progress' toward 3.0 liter diesel agreement -judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has made substantial progress in talks with the U.S. Justice Department and other government agencies toward resolving the fate of about 80,000 polluting diesel 3.0 liter vehicles.

At a San Francisco court hearing, Breyer set a Dec. 1 deadline for a report on the status of the talks. VW previously agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion, including as much as $10.3 billion to buyback up to 475,000 polluting 2.0 diesel vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
