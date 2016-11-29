FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. judge delays court hearing on Volkswagen 3.0 liter diesels
November 29, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. judge delays court hearing on Volkswagen 3.0 liter diesels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Tuesday delayed a court hearing set for Wednesday on Volkswagen AG's plan to address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter vehicles.

In a court filing ON Tuesday, Breyer said negotiations are continuing between the German automaker, regulators and lawyers representing owners and set a Dec. 16 hearing, saying he had been advised that a delay "may produce a resolution of the outstanding issues." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

