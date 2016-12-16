VW agrees to pay $200 million to offset U.S. emissions

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay just over $200 million to offset emissions from about 80,000 3.0 liter diesel U.S. vehicles, a source told Reuters.

The agreement is expected to be announced as early as Friday, and is in addition to $2.7 billion that VW previously agreed to pay to offset emissions from about 475,000 2.0 liter diesel vehicles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Friday delayed a hearing until later in the day so negotiations can continue over reaching a final resolution on the 3.0 liter vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)