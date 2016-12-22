FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen reaches compensation deal with 80,000 U.S. owners
December 22, 2016 / 7:23 PM / 8 months ago

Volkswagen reaches compensation deal with 80,000 U.S. owners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer didn't disclose the amount of the owner compensation, which is not included in an earlier $1 billion settlement. Half of the compensation will be paid at the time Breyer grants final approval of the settlement. Earlier this week, Volkswagen reached the $1 billion settlement with U.S. regulators, offering to buy back about 20,000 of the vehicles and paying $225 million into an environmental trust fund to offset the vehicles' excess emissions. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

