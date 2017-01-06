FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. approves first fix for 70,000 polluting VW diesel vehicles
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. approves first fix for 70,000 polluting VW diesel vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a fix for about 70,000 polluting Volkswagen diesel vehicles, it said on Friday.

The German automaker agreed to buy back up to 475,000 polluting 2009-2015 vehicles in June at a cost of as much as $10.033 billion, or fix them if regulators approved.

The vehicles covered by the approved fix are the 2015 diesel Volkswagen Beetle, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat and 2015 diesel Audi A3. The fix involves an initial software change available now. A second phase of the fix will start about a year from now when VW will install more software updates and new hardware, including a diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst and NOx catalyst. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

