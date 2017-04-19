FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Former U.S. deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor - source
#U.S. Legal News
April 19, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 4 months ago

Former U.S. deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor - source

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG as part of a plea agreement over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

Larry Thompson, a lawyer at Finch McCranie LLP who served as U.S. deputy attorney general from 2001-2003, is expected to be tapped to oversee the world's largest automaker for three years. Under a plea agreement announced in January, VW must make reforms and faces oversight by a monitor for three years. The automaker is set to be sentenced to three years of probation on Friday by a federal judge in Detroit.

Thompson and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

