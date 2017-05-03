By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG said on
Wednesday it resumed selling diesel cars in the United States
last month, and that they accounted for nearly 12 percent of its
April sales, a sign consumer demand for such cars had not been
dampened by its emissions scandal.
The world's largest automaker by sales was barred by U.S.
authorities in September 2015 from selling about 11,000 new 2015
diesel Golf, Beetle and Passat cars after the German automaker
admitted to using secret software to exceed emission limits for
six years.
VW reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice
Department in January, agreed to spend up to $25 billion to
address claims from U.S. owners, environmental regulators,
states and dealers, and offered to buy back about 500,000
polluting U.S. vehicles.
In April, a judge in Detroit sentenced VW to three years'
probation and independent oversight in a plea agreement.
Volkswagen resumed sales of the new 2015 diesel vehicles in
mid-April, spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said on Wednesday, after
the automaker won approval for a fix earlier this year.
Ginivan said that VW sold 3,196 diesel cars in the United
States in April. Overall VW brand U.S. sales rose 1.6 percent
last month to 27,557, while industrywide U.S. sales fell 4.7
percent in April.
Before the scandal, diesels accounted for about 25 percent
of VW brand U.S. sales.
In January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and
California Air Resources Board approved a fix for 67,000 of the
475,000 2015 VW 2.0-liter diesel models known as "Generation
Three." EPA and California are expected to approve additional
diesel fixes in the coming weeks, three people briefed on the
matter said. They requested anonymity because the approval has
not been finalized.
VW said in April it bought back nearly 238,000 and repaired
6,200 of the vehicles. VW has not yet begun to resell the
repurchased cars.
Last month, VW of America Chief Executive Hinrich Woebcken
reiterated at a meeting with reporters that the automaker had no
plans to introduce new diesel models in the United States and
would instead focus on offering more electric vehicles and new
SUVs.
The EPA and California have been scrutinizing other
automakers' diesel models after the VW scandal.
Last week, regulators granted Daimler AG approval
to begin selling 2017 diesel Sprinter vans after extensive
testing and talks, a company spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.
Daimler has not yet won approval to sell 2017 model
Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles in the United States.
Last week, Daimler said a U.S. investigation into diesel
emissions and auxiliary emission control devices could lead to
penalties and vehicle recalls. The U.S. Justice Department, EPA
and Stuttgart prosecutor in Germany are investigating
Mercedes-Benz diesel emissions.