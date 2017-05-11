Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer after diesel scandal

May 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal.

The German automaker said Davis has worked at the audit, tax, and advisory firm on compliance issues. Last month, former deputy U.S. attorney general Larry Thompson was tapped to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen for three years under a Justice Department plea agreement over its excess emissions. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)