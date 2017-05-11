Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer after diesel scandal

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal.

The German automaker said Davis has worked at the audit, tax, and advisory firm on compliance issues. Last month, former deputy U.S. attorney general Larry Thompson was tapped to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen for three years under a Justice Department plea agreement over its excess emissions.

Separately, a federal judge in California on Thursday was considering whether to grant final approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buyback nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter luxury diesel Porsche, Audi and VW vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.

Volkswagen earlier agreed to a settlement worth up to $14.7 billion and offered to buyback 475,000 2.0-liter polluting vehicles that emitted up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco in February granted preliminary approval to the 3.0 liter deal and to a related Robert Bosch GmbH's settlement.

Breyer is also considering whether to grant final approval to the German auto supplier's separate agreement to pay $327.5 million to U.S. diesel VW owners for its alleged role in developing the engines.

Under the VW settlement that must be approved by a U.S. judge, owners of 3.0 liter vehicles who opt for fixes will get compensation of between $7,000 and $16,000 from Volkswagen if emissions fixes are approved in a timely fashion.

Volkswagen, the best-selling automaker worldwide in 2016, could be forced to pay up to $4.04 billion if regulators do not approve fixes for all 3.0 liter vehicles.

In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, U.S. states and dealers and to make buyback offers.

In April, Volkswagen was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to three felony counts.

Under the settlement, Volkswagen agreed to sweeping reforms, new audits and oversight. Over the next three years, VW must test all of its U.S. vehicles using portable emissions measurement system testing - a method designed to capture real world emissions and deter cheating.

Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Hinrich Woebcken said Davis will sit on the executive team and "has a proven record of furthering compliance-related goals through pragmatic solutions that achieve measurable results."