By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A federal judge in California on
Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by investors who sued
Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to
the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said in an 18-page order
he was allowing claims that VW and then-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Winterkorn intentionally or recklessly understated VW's
financial liabilities made since May 2014, but dismissing claims
for financial statements issued before then.
That VW "may have deliberately employed an illegal defeat
device does not mean the company knew with reasonable certainty
that it was going to get caught," Breyer wrote in dismissing
thee older statements.
Breyer also dismissed claims that VW brand chief Herbert
Diess understated VW financial liabilities in 2015, but Breyer
rejected a bid to throw out a claim against then VW U.S. chief
Michael Horn.
The plaintiffs, mostly U.S. municipal pension funds, have
accused VW of not having informed the market in a timely fashion
and understated possible financial liabilities.
The lawsuits said VW's market capitalization fell by $63
billion after the diesel cheating scandal became public in
September 2015.
The plaintiffs had invested in VW through American
Depositary Receipts, a form of equity ownership in a non-U.S.
company that represents the foreign shares of the company held
on deposit by a bank in the company's home country.
Volkswagen said in a statement it was pleased "with the
court’s decision to limit the scope of the plaintiffs’
allegations, and believes the remaining claims are without
merit, which we intend to demonstrate as this case proceeds."
CEO Winterkorn resigned days after the scandal became public
and much of the company's management has changed since 2015.
VW in September 2015 admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and
pleaded guilty in March in a U.S. court to three felonies in
connection with the scandal.
Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the
United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over
polluting diesel vehicles and has offered to buy back about
500,000 vehicles.
Through mid-June, VW has spent $6.3 billion buying back
vehicles and compensating U.S. owners.