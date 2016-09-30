BRIEF-Universal Ventures terminates acquisition agreement with Promitheas
* Termination of acquisition agreement to acquire Promitheas Interest'l Ltd.
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Volkswagen AG confirmed late Friday it will make $1.21 billion in payments to 652 U.S. brand dealers as part of its $16.5 billion diesel emissions settlement to date.
VW's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million each on average over 18 months under the settlement that was first announced in principle in August. Separately, the U.S. Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and lawyers for owners of 475,000 polluting diesel cars filed legal papers late Friday asking a federal judge to grant final approval to buyback offers and diesel remediation efforts at an Oct. 18 court hearing. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)
* Veracyte releases statement on cms's final 2017 gapfill rate for afirma gene expression classifier
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio, an energy and agriculture company in Brazil, agreed to sell 1.065 billion reais ($326 million) in shares of its Radar subsidiary to an investment vehicle owned by pension fund Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), said a Cosan securities filing on Friday.