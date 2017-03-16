FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge orders VW executive held until trial in emissions case
March 16, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 5 months ago

Judge orders VW executive held until trial in emissions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday ordered that a Volkswagen AG executive charged in the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal be detained until his trial set for January 2018.

Oliver Schmidt, who was the chief of Volkswagen's environmental and engineering center in Michigan, has been held since January when he was arrested in Miami trying to return to Germany. Schmidt is one of seven current and former executives charged in the U.S. emissions probe..

Last week, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to beat emissions tests. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit; Writing by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

