5 months ago
Volkswagen settles 10 U.S. state diesel claims for $157 mln
March 30, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 5 months ago

Volkswagen settles 10 U.S. state diesel claims for $157 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal.

The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims. In 2016, VW reached a $603 million agreement with 44 U.S. states, but that settlement didn't cover claims resolved Thursday.

In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and to make buyback offers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

