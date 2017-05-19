FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. regulators to announce VW diesel fix approval for 84,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday are expected to announce approval of a fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Volkswagen agreed last year to offer to buy back up to 475,000 U.S. diesel vehicles or offer fixes if regulators approved. Friday's announcement is expected to cover a fix for 84,390 2012-2014 Passat diesel vehicles with automatic transmissions. In January, regulators approved a fix for 67,000 2015 model diesels, leaving around 325,000 vehicles still awaiting approval for a fix. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

