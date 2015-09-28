FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

VW board suspends R&D heads of core brand, Audi, Porsche -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has suspended the R&D chiefs of its core VW brand, luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The carmaker’s supervisory board last Friday agreed to put a number of employees on leave until the details of VW’s emissions cheating scandal were cleared up, without providing names.

Reuters reported last Thursday that VW would fire top brand executives as it tries to recover from the scandal.

Audi, VW and Porsche declined comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
