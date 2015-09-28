FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Skoda says 1.2 mln cars affected globally by emissions issue
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 28, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

VW's Skoda says 1.2 mln cars affected globally by emissions issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech volume division Skoda said on Monday 1.2 million of its cars are affected by diesel-engine manipulations that have rocked the German automaker.

VW’s flagship luxury brand Audi said earlier on Monday that 2.1 million models are fitted with the software that allowed VW to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

VW has said a total of 11 million cars from the multi-brand group are affected.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.