FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW sees provisions sufficient for DOJ civil agreement -source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

VW sees provisions sufficient for DOJ civil agreement -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen believes it will not need to raise provisions of 16.2 billion euros ($18.1 billion) it has already made for its diesel-emissions cheating, as it moves closer to a civil settlement with the United States Department of Justice, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

“We know the sum we are facing as of today,” the source said, ahead of a U.S. federal court hearing at which the two sides are expected to report “significant progress” towards reaching a final agreement by late June, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

In April, Volkswagen agreed a framework settlement with authorities in the United States to buy back or potentially fix about half a million cars, after admitting it masked the level of pollution from its cars using cheating software, plunging the carmaker to a 4.1 billion euros operating loss for 2015.

The Wolfsburg-based company could still face further costs, including from a DoJ investigation that could lead to criminal charges, and potential class-action suits. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.