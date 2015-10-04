FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to hold extraordinary board meeting on Wed-sources
October 4, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to hold extraordinary board meeting on Wed-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel, two sources said on Sunday.

Europe’s biggest car maker faces the worst business crisis in its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected worldwide.

As well as appointing Poetsch, the board meeting on Wednesday will discuss the latest findings of VW’s internal investigation which has already led to more than 10 suspensions of senior managers, a source close to the board said.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
