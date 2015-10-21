FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-VW halts sale in Europe of new cars linked to emissions scandal
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 21, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-VW halts sale in Europe of new cars linked to emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has stopped the sale within the European Union of new cars equipped with software that can cheat diesel emissions tests, a spokesman for Europe’s biggest carmaker said on Wednesday.

The move affects a limited number of diesel cars with Euro 5 engines (EA 189) held at dealerships that will now be upgraded and then put up for sale, he added.

German magazine Automobilwoche earlier reported the sales stoppage.

Volkswagen said last week it would recall 8.5 million vehicles in the European Union which could contain banned software that allows them to know when they are being tested and temporarily reduce toxic emissions. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.