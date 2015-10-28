VW sees 6.7 bln eur scandal provisions as tax-deductible

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to use taxpayers’ money to help fund 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) of provisions it set aside to cover costs related to the emissions scandal caused by its own staff.

“Those items are tax-deductible,” Finance Chief Frank Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.

“When it comes to fines and penalties the situation is probably very different,” the CFO said. “But for those items we provisioned for today it is very legitmate and right to have them tax-deductible.”

Regulators and prosecutors around the world are investigating Volkswagen’s rigging of diesel emissions tests, while customers and investors are launching lawsuits.

Witter said the financial burden of the scandal that VW is facing is “enormous but manageable”, adding that it was too early to attempt to quantify litigation costs. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)