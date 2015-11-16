FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says CO2 cheats affect more petrol engines than previously disclosed
November 16, 2015

VW says CO2 cheats affect more petrol engines than previously disclosed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its manipulations of carbon dioxide emission levels affect more petrol-powered engines at the German carmaker than it had previously disclosed.

VW said on Nov. 3 it had understated the level of CO2 emissions in around 800,000 predominantly diesel-powered vehicles, with some models using a 1.4 litre petrol engine.

A spokesman said on Monday that more petrol engines were implicated by the CO2 violations, adding to a statement the carmaker had released after business hours on Friday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

