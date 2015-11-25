FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW will stick to 6.7 bln eur provisions despite simple technical fix
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 25, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

VW will stick to 6.7 bln eur provisions despite simple technical fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will not reduce planned provisions of 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) for costs of its diesel emissions scandal although technical fixes for affected vehicles have turned out less complex.

As long as VW does not know how much it will incur in total costs for the manipulations, there is no reason to alter planned provisions, a spokesman told reporters at the carmaker’s base in Wolfsburg.

VW has presented technical fixes to Germany’s KBA motoring watchdog for 1.6 litre and 2.0 litre engines accounting for 8.2 million of the 8.5 million affected vehicles in Europe.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday the steps needed to fix the vehicles are “technically and financially manageable.” ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.