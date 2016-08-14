FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW gets approval for fixes on another 460,000 diesel cars
August 14, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

VW gets approval for fixes on another 460,000 diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has received regulatory approval for technical fixes on an additional 460,000 diesel cars, the German carmaker said on Sunday.

Approval granted by Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA affects models with smaller 1.2-litre diesel engines such as Volkswagen's Polo subcompact and Spanish division Seat's Ibiza model, VW said.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said at the company's June 22 annual shareholder meeting that technical solutions on more than 3.7 million cars had been cleared by the KBA.

An emissions scandal affects 11 million VW vehicles globally including about 8.5 million VW group cars in Europe.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely

