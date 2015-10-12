UK says does not believe other carmakers rigged emissions, some yet to reply

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s transport minister said he did not believe that other carmakers were rigging vehicle emissions after Volkswagen cheated tests in the United States, but said some carmakers had yet to response to requests for information.

“So far as the responses we’ve received ... from the manufacturers involved in manufacturing cars in this country, I am satisfied (that they are not cheating emissions tests) but there are still some companies which have not yet responded to the letters we’ve sent,” Patrick McLoughlin said.

Nissan, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota are among the carmakers which build models in Britain.

A total of 1.2 million Volkswagen vehicles have been affected in Britain with the firm’s managing director telling lawmakers that a recall will begin in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)