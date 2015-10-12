FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK says does not believe other carmakers rigged emissions, some yet to reply
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

UK says does not believe other carmakers rigged emissions, some yet to reply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s transport minister said he did not believe that other carmakers were rigging vehicle emissions after Volkswagen cheated tests in the United States, but said some carmakers had yet to response to requests for information.

“So far as the responses we’ve received ... from the manufacturers involved in manufacturing cars in this country, I am satisfied (that they are not cheating emissions tests) but there are still some companies which have not yet responded to the letters we’ve sent,” Patrick McLoughlin said.

Nissan, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota are among the carmakers which build models in Britain.

A total of 1.2 million Volkswagen vehicles have been affected in Britain with the firm’s managing director telling lawmakers that a recall will begin in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.