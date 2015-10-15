FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's UK boss says does not think more emissions revelations to come
October 15, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

VW's UK boss says does not think more emissions revelations to come

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s managing director in Britain said he did not believe there were more revelations to come in the scandal that has engulfed the German automaker after it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.

“I don’t think there is more to come out, that’s my personal opinion,” Paul Willis told a committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

When asked about the firm’s discussions with U.S. regulators over a new emissions-control device on 2016 diesel models and implications elsewhere, Willis said: “I think we need to separate what’s happened in the United States.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Jason Neely)

