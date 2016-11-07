FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Illinois sues Volkswagen over diesel emissions
November 7, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

Illinois sues Volkswagen over diesel emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Illinois filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen for tampering with vehicle emissions controls in its Volkswagen and Audi diesel engine cars, becoming the 19th U.S. state to take legal action against the German automaker.

The complaint, filed in the Cook County Circuit Court by Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday, was against the company's American unit and sought civil penalties for violations of state environmental laws.

The German carmaker admitted last year to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions tests using sophisticated software.

About 29,800 cars sold in Illinois were affected, Madigan said.

VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company would review the complaint.

Ginivan also said Volkswagen agreed to buy back or modify affected 2-litre TDI vehicles, establish a $2.7 billion environmental remediation trust, which will benefit all states including Illinois, and invest $2 billion for infrastructure and awareness to increase the use of zero emission vehicles across the United States.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

