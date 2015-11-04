FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India issues notice to Volkswagen on diesel car emissions
November 4, 2015

India issues notice to Volkswagen on diesel car emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India has issued a notice to Volkswagen AG’s local unit after finding “significant variations” in the German carmaker’s diesel car emissions, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The government has asked Volkswagen to respond to the notice in 30 days, Ambuj Sharma, additional secretary in the ministry of heavy industries, said. Volkswagen could face fines or recall if the company is found guilty of violating the emission norms.

Volkswagen’s India unit said in a statement it had received a notice from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the country’s testing agency, and would submit its response by Nov. 30.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has admitted cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests and that up to around 11 million vehicles worldwide could contain illegal software - the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by David Evans)

