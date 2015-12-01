FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to recall 323,000 diesel cars in India: govt official
December 1, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to recall 323,000 diesel cars in India: govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s Indian unit has agreed to recall 323,000 diesel cars, starting this month, for violating the country’s anti-pollution norms, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

In November, India found cars made by Volkswagen’s local business had violated nitrogen oxide emissions norms. The government found significantly higher variation in some of Volkswagen’s and sister brand Audi’s diesel cars.

Ambuj Sharma, additional secretary in the ministry of heavy industries, said on Tuesday that the vehicles to be recalled by Volkswagen would include Audi and Skoda cars.

A Volkswagen Group India spokesman declined immediate comment but said the company will issue a statement shortly. (Reporting by Aditi Shah, editing by Louise Heavens)

