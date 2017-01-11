U.S. Department of Justice indicts six VW employees

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday said six high-ranking Volkswagen employees had been indicted in connection with a conspiracy to cheat emissions tests.

The indictments were announced as the DoJ gave details of a broader settlement between the carmaker and U.S. authorities.

The individuals are former VW brand head of development Hainz-Jakob Neusser; former VW head of engine development Jens Hadler; Richard Dorenkamp, who led a team of engineers that developed the first diesel engine designed to meet new U.S. emissions standards; former VW quality manager Bernd Gottweis; former environment and engineering office manager Oliver Schmidt; and quality manager Juergen Peter.

"Faceless multinational corporations don't commit crimes; flesh and blood people commit crimes," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Q Yates told a news conference in Washington.